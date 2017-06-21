Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell

Dr. Jesus Rodriguez of Kaiser Permanente in Fresno tells our health reporter a few ways to spot the signs of heat stroke in children and adults, plus how to prevent it.
Aleksandra Konstantinovic, Barbara Anderson The Fresno Bee
