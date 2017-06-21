Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell

Over the weekend, engineers on the ground remotely operated the International Space Station’s robotic arm to remove the Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) from the trunk of SpaceX’s Dragon cargo vehicle. In this video, the experimental solar array unfurls as the station orbits Earth. Solar panels are an efficient way to power satellites, according to NASA, but they are delicate and large, and must be unfolded when a satellite arrives in orbit. The Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) is a new type of solar panel that rolls open in space like a party favor and is more compact than current rigid panel designs.