News

June 21, 2017 7:53 AM

Body found in canal west of Keyes, could be linked to vehicle

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

Authorities found a body in a canal off West Taylor Road west of Crows Landing Road on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is west of Keyes.

The deceased was a fully clothed, black adult male. He was believed to be in the water a few days, authorities said.

Turlock Irrigation District lowered the canal’s water level by more than a foot to facilitate the recovery. CHP, fire and medical responders first at the canal held off on removing the body until the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department could document the scene.

The CHP was on scene in hopes of determining if the man was the driver of a car that went into a canal in Ceres earlier this week. The canals are connected, authorities said.

The report of the body was made to the CHP at around 7:36 a.m.

Midafternoon, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran said positive ID of the man had not yet been made. He referred to the case as a “death investigation,” not homicide, and said investigators will “follow up on all possible leads.”

Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327

