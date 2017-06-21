Kamala Harris makes colleague wear Warriors jersey after NBA Finals bet

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is forced to wear Warriors gear after losing an NBA Finals bet with Golden State fan and California Sen. Kamala Harris (D).
Head Lice Removal Demonstration

Local

Head Lice Removal Demonstration

Mom Gina Loretelli of Ripon, Calif. gives a demonstration Tuesday(06-20-17) on how to get rid of head lice. Loretelli has helped friends and family who have had a difficult time with the process. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com

See this raging river - it's why CHP has a warning after another drowning

News

See this raging river - it's why CHP has a warning after another drowning

The California Highway Patrol Valley Air Operations is issuing a safety warning after a drowning over the weekend upstream from the Rainbow Lodge on the raging South Yuba River. "Folks, please, please, please, heed our warnings," CHP posted on its Facebook page. "The waters are not safe for swimming yet. They are COLD, fast moving due to the snow melt, and you don't know what is going on under the surface." Jairus Johnson-Neal, 21, of Reno died in the Sierra river at the Hampshire Rocks campground.

Watch huge flames erupt as vehicle fire spreads near Dixon

News

Watch huge flames erupt as vehicle fire spreads near Dixon

A vehicle fire on Monday (June 19, 2017) spread onto surrounding grass, and reportedly burned a barn before UC Davis firefighters knocked it down near Dixon. News reports placed the fire on property at Trefoil Road, east of Sikes Road. The UC Davis Fire Department posted video of the flames on its Facebook page.

Multiple shootings captured on camera by tourist

News

Multiple shootings captured on camera by tourist

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. A tourist caught the entire shooting on Ocean Boulevard during a Facebook live video. An officer was not shot during the incident, Myrtle Beach police say. “Multiple people down!” Bubba Hinson exclaimed as he live-streamed a video of what started as a mob stalling traffic, but turned into a mass shooting on Ocean Boulevard early Sunday morning. Eight people were injured in three shootings that erupted this weekend around heavily trafficked tourist areas in Myrtle Beach. Hinson's video went viral with over 1 million views.

Road rage reported in Modesto

Local

Road rage reported in Modesto

Police investigated a report of road rage at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto, California, on Sunday, June 18, 2017 (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)