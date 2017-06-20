Modesto
June 20, 2017 7:14 PM

Air conditioning fails in wing of Modesto mental health center; residents might move

By Ken Carlson

kcarlson@modbee.com

The hot weather prompted authorities to remove more than 20 residents from the wing of a Modesto mental health facility after the air conditioning failed Tuesday evening.

Firefighters responded to the second floor of the Modesto Residential Living Center in the 1900 block of Evergreen Avenue. The temperature inside the building rose to dangerous levels, said Battalion Chief Jesse Nicasio.

The residents with psychiatric issues were moved from the second floor to a wing where the air-conditioning was still working.

One person suffering from heat-related illness was transported to a hospital.

Officials with Modesto fire and the county Office of Emergency Services were deciding if the residents could remain at the living center or should be relocated to another facility.

