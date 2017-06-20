Sizzling temperatures in Modesto tax the power grid, result in canceled events

Tuesday was not quite as hot.
But local officials noted an uptick in illness caused by the heat. And the intense weather resulted in cancellation of farmers markets in the region.
Thursday farmers markets in Turlock, Hughson, Gustine and Manteca were canceled. The Stanislaus County Area Agency on Aging rescheduled a senior nutrition farmers market in Patterson for next Wednesday.
Ripon’s Freedom Barbecue, which had been set for Saturday, was canceled. “Hope to try again next year,” said the email from the Ripon Chamber of Commerce.
Tuesday evening, residents in a two-story mental health residential facility on Evergreen Avenue in Modesto were removed from the second floor of a wing due to a failed air-conditioning system. About 20 occupants with psychiatric issues were relocated to another wing at Modesto Residential Living Center where the air-conditioning was still working, said Battalion Chief Jesse Nicasio of Modesto Fire Department.
Officials with Modesto fire and the county Office of Emergency Services were deciding if the residents could remain at the facility. One person suffering from heat-related illness was transported to a hospital.
Tuesday’s high temperature was 105 in Modesto, just short of a record, after two consecutive days in which the heat broke or tied an historic record.
Hotter weather is expected, with the National Weather Service forecasting 106 on Wednesday and 109 on Thursday. The weather service says the heat will subside over the weekend, though daytime weekend temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s.
Stanislaus County health officials continued to warn the public about the possibility of heat-related illness, especially among seniors and young children. People should limit their exposure to the sun.
“We haven’t seen any fatalities,” said Jim Ferrera, spokesman for the county Health Services Agency.
The county agency has monitored ambulance calls and hospital emergency room visits and noted a slight increase in patients with heat-related illness. “It has not been dramatic,” Ferrera said. “We will continue to monitor as long as the heat advisories are in effect.”
More attention was focused on energy use and the state’s power grid, which is taxed by the hot weather gripping the Golden State. The California Independent System Operator issued its first Flex Alert of the year, calling on residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to avoid power outages.
An ISO forecast said that peak usage will exceed 47,000 megawatts in the system that includes about 80 percent of power customers in the state. The last time peak usage was that high was in August 2010. The Flex Alert, in effect from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, asks consumers to set their air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher, if possible, turn off lights and appliances that are not necessary, close their drapes and use fans.
Modesto and Turlock irrigation districts are not part of the California ISO, but interact with the system.
MID’s peak electricity use was 662 megawatts Monday. By comparison, the MID’s energy use hit 662 megawatts in July 2016, which was a month when canneries were in operation, Spokeswoman Melissa Williams said.
The all-time record for MID was 697 megawatts during the devastating heat wave of July 2006.
Williams said that MID prepared for the current hot spell and does not anticipate major problems this week, though limited outages are always possible. “The multiple days of heat can tax the system,” Williams said. “Transformers can have issues and so can our power lines.”
Scattered outages have occurred in the Turlock Irrigation District, including an outage in Ceres late Tuesday morning. The Ceres outage was caused by a broken insulator that fell on a line, TID Spokesman Calvin Curtin said. Service was restored for affected Ceres customers shortly after noon.
Curtin said that TID encourages customers to conserve energy by using a higher setting on their air conditioner, unless they have a medical reason not to do so. Another way for customers to conserve and reduce their monthly bill is to turn off unnecessary lights and appliances during the hottest part of the day.
“When it’s really hot outside, it’s important to take pressure off the system if people are able,” Curtin said.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16
Comments