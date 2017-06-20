Heat Wave: Lower your power usage today or you could lose it completely

The agency that operates the state’s electrical grid asked consumers in California to reduce power consumption because of the heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator issued the statewide Flex Alert, calling for residents to voluntarily conserve electricity to avoid power outages. The Flex Alert will remain in effect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

People can help by turning off unnecessary lights and appliances and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees. The state ISO is hoping to avoid strain on the power grid as temperatures rise in the afternoon and people crank up air conditioners.

The ISO is forecasting that peak usage will exceed 47,000 megawatts in the next two days, the highest since August 2010. The service area of California ISO includes about 80 percent of power customers in the state.

The recommended household conservation tips are:

– Set air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher.

– Use fans and close the drapes.

– Turn off lights and appliances that are not essential.

– Don’t use major appliances in the afternoon hours.