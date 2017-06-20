A deceased male was found on S Seventh Street in South Modesto on Monday morning (06-19-17). Stanislaus County Sheriff's department responded to investigate the suspicious death. Video By: Patty Guerra / pguerra@modbee.com jcortez@modbee.com
June 20, 2017

No foul play in death of Modesto man found behind business, authorities say

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found behind a business in south Modesto on Monday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The man has been identified as John Verdi, 52, of Modesto, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. Cause of death is awaiting results of toxicology tests, he said.

Verdi’s body was discovered about 10:15 Monday morning behind a cold-storage business. The site is just south of Highway 99, near the Modesto Seventh Street Flea Market and Livestock Auction.

With temperatures in the triple digits this week, heat could be a factor, authorities said Monday.

Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, @PattyGuerra

