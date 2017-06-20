No foul play in death of Modesto man found behind business, authorities say

No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found behind a business in south Modesto on Monday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The man has been identified as John Verdi, 52, of Modesto, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran. Cause of death is awaiting results of toxicology tests, he said.
Verdi’s body was discovered about 10:15 Monday morning behind a cold-storage business. The site is just south of Highway 99, near the Modesto Seventh Street Flea Market and Livestock Auction.
With temperatures in the triple digits this week, heat could be a factor, authorities said Monday.
Patty Guerra: 209-578-2343, @PattyGuerra
