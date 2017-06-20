Don’t wash your fruits and veggies well? You will now!

If you don’t regularly wash your fruits and vegetables well, you will after watching a video of mice running across tomatoes at a Stockton grocery store.
Stockton resident Lee Yim spotted several mice in a tomato storage bin at the Food 4 Less grocery store on March Lane in Stockton on Sunday.
His Facebook video of the mice running across the tomatoes is going viral.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, consumers should wash fruits and vegetables as follows: “Wash all produce thoroughly under running water before preparing and/or eating, including produce grown at home or bought from a grocery store or farmers market. Washing fruits and vegetables with soap, detergent, or commercial produce wash is not recommended.”
Comments