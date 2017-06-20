A Stockton man spotted some mice in the tomato bins at the Food 4 Less grocery store on March Lane in Stockton. Lee Yim shared his cell phone footage with The Modesto Bee. Lee Yim
A Stockton man spotted some mice in the tomato bins at the Food 4 Less grocery store on March Lane in Stockton. Lee Yim shared his cell phone footage with The Modesto Bee. Lee Yim

News

June 20, 2017 8:11 AM

Don’t wash your fruits and veggies well? You will now!

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

If you don’t regularly wash your fruits and vegetables well, you will after watching a video of mice running across tomatoes at a Stockton grocery store.

Stockton resident Lee Yim spotted several mice in a tomato storage bin at the Food 4 Less grocery store on March Lane in Stockton on Sunday.

His Facebook video of the mice running across the tomatoes is going viral.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, consumers should wash fruits and vegetables as follows: “Wash all produce thoroughly under running water before preparing and/or eating, including produce grown at home or bought from a grocery store or farmers market. Washing fruits and vegetables with soap, detergent, or commercial produce wash is not recommended.”

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mice seen running on tomatoes at Stockton grocery store

View More Video