Multiple shootings captured on camera by tourist

WARNING: This video contains graphic content. A tourist caught the entire shooting on Ocean Boulevard during a Facebook live video. An officer was not shot during the incident, Myrtle Beach police say. “Multiple people down!” Bubba Hinson exclaimed as he live-streamed a video of what started as a mob stalling traffic, but turned into a mass shooting on Ocean Boulevard early Sunday morning. Eight people were injured in three shootings that erupted this weekend around heavily trafficked tourist areas in Myrtle Beach. Hinson's video went viral with over 1 million views.
Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook
See this raging river - it's why CHP has a warning after another drowning

The California Highway Patrol Valley Air Operations is issuing a safety warning after a drowning over the weekend upstream from the Rainbow Lodge on the raging South Yuba River. "Folks, please, please, please, heed our warnings," CHP posted on its Facebook page. "The waters are not safe for swimming yet. They are COLD, fast moving due to the snow melt, and you don't know what is going on under the surface." Jairus Johnson-Neal, 21, of Reno died in the Sierra river at the Hampshire Rocks campground.

Watch huge flames erupt as vehicle fire spreads near Dixon

A vehicle fire on Monday (June 19, 2017) spread onto surrounding grass, and reportedly burned a barn before UC Davis firefighters knocked it down near Dixon. News reports placed the fire on property at Trefoil Road, east of Sikes Road. The UC Davis Fire Department posted video of the flames on its Facebook page.

Road rage reported in Modesto

Police investigated a report of road rage at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto, California, on Sunday, June 18, 2017 (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Three people, including two children, found dead inside Modesto home

Three people were found dead inside a Modesto, California home on Saturday, June 17, 2017. The deceased included two children. One person was found alive inside the home in the 1600 block of Bay Meadows Drive. That person was taken to a nearby hospital. Detectives and crime scene personnel with the Modesto Police Department were on scene into the early morning hours.

Former friend of ex-Stanislaus County clerk-recorder says Mathews lied about garage assault

Joyce Goudie-Clarot, the former friend of Karen Mathews, tells The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley that Davis' story about an alleged beating in a Modesto garage was made up. The story, and subsequent court case, landed Roger Steiner behind bars for 19 years. Steiner tells Stapley upon hearing Goudie-Clarot's account that he's simply "overwhelmed" by the revelation. (Andy Alfaro and Garth Stapley)

MoPride 2018

MoPRIDE took over John Thurman field Saturday, June 17, 2017 for its annual event in Modesto Ca.

Modesto Brew Fest 2017

Modesto's first ever Brew Fest at Tuolumne River Lodge brought home brew beers together to sample and raise money for local youth soccer clubs.

Fire burns grass behind Sonic on Orangeburg Ave.

Modesto Fire Department responded to a small vegetation fire behind Sonic Drive In on Orangeburg Ave., Saturday June 17, 2017 just before 1 PM. The slow moving fire was put out quickly by fire fighters. (Marty Bicek/mbicek@modbee.com)