Multiple shootings captured on camera by tourist

The California Highway Patrol Valley Air Operations is issuing a safety warning after a drowning over the weekend upstream from the Rainbow Lodge on the raging South Yuba River. "Folks, please, please, please, heed our warnings," CHP posted on its Facebook page. "The waters are not safe for swimming yet. They are COLD, fast moving due to the snow melt, and you don't know what is going on under the surface." Jairus Johnson-Neal, 21, of Reno died in the Sierra river at the Hampshire Rocks campground.