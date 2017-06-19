Faviola Ochoa, speaks about her missing husband Jose Castaneda, as shortly after the Merced County Sheriff's Office called off the search in the Merced River at Hagaman Park in Stevinson, Calif., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Castaneda has been missing since Wednesday, June 14, after he entered the Merced River and saved his 3-year-old daughter from drowning. The Merced County Sheriff's Office resumed their search for Castaneda on Friday, June 16, 2017. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star
June 19, 2017 10:19 PM

Dive team deputies find body in Merced River 2 miles from Hagaman Park

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@mercedsunstar.com

The dive team with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body Monday evening from the Merced River while searching for a swimmer who was swept away last week.

Deputies found the body around 7 p.m. about two miles down stream from Hagaman Park. The Merced County Coroner’s Division is working to identify the person, Deputy Daryl Allen reported.

Jose Castaneda, a 36-year-old ranch hand and father of five from Stevinson, disappeared Wednesday evening after his 3-year-old daughter was swept away by the current during a family swimming trip at Hagaman Park in a rural area north of Stevinson. Castaneda and his wife, Faviola Ochoa, jumped in the river to rescue the little girl. The child and Ochoa got to shore safely, but Castaneda never surfaced.

Allen said the sheriff’s office notified Ochoa about the discovery Monday night.

Few details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

