Man in critical condition after he gets stuck in canal gate near Turlock

A man was rushed to a Turlock hospital in critical condition after he became pinned under water at a canal control structure south of Keyes early Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of North Prairie Flower Road at 7:19 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning, said Battalion Chief Ken Howenstine of the Turlock Rural Fire Protection District.
An employee of the Turlock Irrigation District arrived and opened the structure, which stretches across the canal, so the water level in that section could be lowered. The victim was removed at 7:47 p.m., Howenstine said.
CPR was performed at the scene, and the man was taken by ambulance to Emanuel Medical Center. His name and details on how he got into the canal were not available.
It was one of several water rescues in recent days, at least some of them related to the hot weather.
We will have more on this story as information becomes available.
