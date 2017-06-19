Merced man says he warned police they’d burn down his house. Monday, it burned.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 See this raging river - it's why CHP has a warning after another drowning Pause 0:18 Watch huge flames erupt as vehicle fire spreads near Dixon 0:36 Mice seen running on tomatoes at Stockton grocery store 1:57 Multiple shootings captured on camera by tourist 0:35 Man submerged against canal gate near Turlock 0:57 High temperatures, low humidity favors fire 0:25 Body of 51-year-old man recovered from Woodward Reservoir 1:27 Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 1:28 Heat wave safety tips 0:30 Road rage reported in Modesto Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A Merced family was displaced from their home Monday after a fire spread from a foreclosed, vacant house next door where homeless have been squatting. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

