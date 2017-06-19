3 Fresno men arrested after fight at Avila Pier fractures woman’s skull

Three Fresno men were arrested Friday after one of them allegedly threw a beer bottle at a woman at the Avila Pier and fractured her skull, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident happened at about 8 p.m. outside the bathrooms on the Avila Pier, officials said.
Deputies were on their way to reports of a fight at the pier when they were notified that California Highway Patrol officers had stopped a car driven by four men, identified as suspects in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities found a loaded handgun in the suspects’ vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Witnesses at the scene told authorities that 20-year-old Gregory Rodriguez and 18-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez, along with two other men, approached the victim, identified as a 20-year-old woman from Merced County, and her friends.
A fight broke out between the two groups, officials said, and they allege that Gregory Rodriguez grabbed a beer bottle and threw it at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to a local hospital with a fractured skull.
Three of the men were arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Gregory Rodriguez and Nicholas Rodriguez were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, and assault causing serious bodily injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The third man, Andrew Michael Alonso, was arrested because he had a $200,000 warrant out of Fresno for domestic violence, the Sheriff’s Office said.
As of Monday afternoon, Gregory Rodriguez remained at San Luis Obispo County Jail on $175,000 bond. Nicholas Rodriguez was being held on $150,000 bond.
Alonso was not listed as in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
A gang enhancement was also added to their charges, as all three men are admitted gang members from the Fresno area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
