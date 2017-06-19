From left, Gregory Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez and Andrew Alonso of Fresno were arrested after a fight Friday night in Avila Beach.
From left, Gregory Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez and Andrew Alonso of Fresno were arrested after a fight Friday night in Avila Beach. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
From left, Gregory Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez and Andrew Alonso of Fresno were arrested after a fight Friday night in Avila Beach. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

News

June 19, 2017 6:04 PM

3 Fresno men arrested after fight at Avila Pier fractures woman’s skull

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

Three Fresno men were arrested Friday after one of them allegedly threw a beer bottle at a woman at the Avila Pier and fractured her skull, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. outside the bathrooms on the Avila Pier, officials said.

Deputies were on their way to reports of a fight at the pier when they were notified that California Highway Patrol officers had stopped a car driven by four men, identified as suspects in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities found a loaded handgun in the suspects’ vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses at the scene told authorities that 20-year-old Gregory Rodriguez and 18-year-old Nicholas Rodriguez, along with two other men, approached the victim, identified as a 20-year-old woman from Merced County, and her friends.

A fight broke out between the two groups, officials said, and they allege that Gregory Rodriguez grabbed a beer bottle and threw it at the woman, hitting her in the head. She was taken to a local hospital with a fractured skull.

Three of the men were arrested, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Gregory Rodriguez and Nicholas Rodriguez were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, and assault causing serious bodily injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The third man, Andrew Michael Alonso, was arrested because he had a $200,000 warrant out of Fresno for domestic violence, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As of Monday afternoon, Gregory Rodriguez remained at San Luis Obispo County Jail on $175,000 bond. Nicholas Rodriguez was being held on $150,000 bond.

Alonso was not listed as in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

A gang enhancement was also added to their charges, as all three men are admitted gang members from the Fresno area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man submerged against canal gate near Turlock

Man submerged against canal gate near Turlock 0:35

Man submerged against canal gate near Turlock
Body of 51-year-old man recovered from Woodward Reservoir 0:25

Body of 51-year-old man recovered from Woodward Reservoir
Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete 1:27

Florida homeowner fights off attackers with machete

View More Video