Around the Region (05/16/17)

MODESTO
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: Guest speaker Jennifer McDonald will discuss members’ quilts and the importance of each patch. The meeting is open to the public and refreshments will be served. For more information contact Dale Thompson at 209-567-2546 or email thompsondale@sbcglobal.net.
What: National Alliance on Mental Illness Open House
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Jana Lynn Plaza, 500 N. Ninth St.
Info: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Stanislaus County will be hosting its first open house. May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and NAMI’s goal is to quell the Stigma of mental illness by offering free services to those persons that are diagnosed with a mental illness. They offer help through support groups, classes and workshops, as well as social interactions and community outreach. For more information 209-558-4555 or visit namistanislaus.org.
SONORA
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Meeting
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Guest speaker Tom Hahn, of UC Davis, will give a presentation on birds of the High Sierra. Hahn will discuss the bird species that frequent the High Sierra and the behavioral and physiological strategies these birds use to thrive in a challenging environment. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird, 209-532-1106 or visit centralsierraaudubon.org.
STOCKTON
What: Come Back Kids Meeting
When: Wednesday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Where: Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Drive
Info: The San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE) will hold two information meetings on for high school dropouts, 18 years and older, interested in learning how they can earn their high school diplomas. Come Back Kids (CBK) is a free, mostly online educational program that is offered through the SJCOE’s County Operated Schools and Programs Division. Individuals can apply for the program at the end of the orientation session. Information about childcare offered through Head Start San Joaquin will also be available. For more information contact Lonnie Cox 209-468-9024.
TURLOCK
What: Lecture: Cancer Prevention and Care
When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village of Turlock, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: Dr. Sandra Zaky of the Stanford-Emanuel Radiation Oncology Center will discuss “Tips for Cancer Prevention and Care”. Zaky will share information and insights on prevention and treatment of cancer through healthy diet, exercise, and early detection. Space is limited and reservations are recommended for this free lecture. For more information or reserve a seat call 877-834-1238 or visit www.covenantvillageofturlock.org/events.
What: Community meeting
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Council boardroom, City Hall, 156 S. Broadway
Info: The City of Turlock is seeking community input in updating its Economic Development Strategic Plan. Are residents hoping for more shopping opportunities, more entertainment options, more office space, more jobs? City leaders will use the information in developing plans for the city's next direction. For more information contact Maryn Pitt 209-668-5542, ext. 2227 or Mpitt@turlock.ca.us.
