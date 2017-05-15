Stanislaus National Forest needed rain after long drought, but this much? Really?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Biz Beat: Urban Cottage adds mix of antiques, crafts and more Pause 0:41 Stanislaus County deputy, community service officer die in Modesto wreck 1:43 Stanislaus County Sheriff’s grieving yet again 1:14 Deputy, community service officer killed in crash 2:26 Law Enforcement Procession for Sheriff's Crash Victims 1:18 Crew takes down beetle-killed tree in Tuolumne 3:29 Spectacular views of Oroville Dam spillway flowing again from trickle to 30,000 cfs 3:27 'A Cup of Hope — a poem for educators' 3:27 "Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County 0:38 Amgen Tour of California returning to Modesto Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A tour group watched as a pine tree killed by bark beetles was taken down in Mi-Wuk Village, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com