Stanislaus National Forest needed rain after long drought, but this much? Really?

A meeting Thursday will deal with the effects of first the drought and then the heavy storms in the Stanislaus National Forest.
The public can learn about how the near-record rain and snow of 2017 has damaged roads and recreation sites. Experts also will talk about the millions of conifers killed by bark beetles during the 2012-16 drought, and resources for removing those near homes and other buildings.
Finally, residents can get advice on reducing dry grass, brush and trees to provide “defensible space” for firefighters in case of a blaze this year.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. in the chambers of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, 2 S. Green St., Sonora. It is sponsored by the county and several state, federal and utility partners.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
