Morning Scoop: Modesto hosts Amgen. Why many applauding Miss USA. Steph Curry’s house.

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 16, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• What you need to know about today’s Amgen Tour of California Stage 2 start in Modesto
• Supreme Court will avoid the fight over North Carolina’s voter law
• They got breast implants after mastectomies. The implants gave them cancer
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Two of their own die in fiery crash, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s grieving
2. Building registered as a church is actually a swingers club with ‘naughty nights,’ city says.
3. Jardine: This autistic teen, his prom date and a local costume store combined for a magical night.
In the Twitter-verse
Miss USA winner: Feminism shouldn't be about man hating.— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 15, 2017
She also dissed Obamacare.
Brains & beauty. A true role model for women.
pic.twitter.com/M3mOHHHoEg
Today’s Weather
A high of 78 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
• A’s at Seattle Mariners, 7:10 p.m. (NBCCA) – Sunday’s game: Texas rallies to beat Oakland
• Los Angeles Dodgers at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (NBCBA) – Sunday’s game: Giants win third straight
• Modesto Nuts at Lake Elsinore, 6 p.m.
Comments