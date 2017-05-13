Words of support pour in for Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

Here is what people were saying on Twitter following the deaths of a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department deputy and community service officer.
We are saddened to say that two of our own, a Deputy Sheriff & Community Service Officer, lost their lives today in a traffic collision. pic.twitter.com/HDBIM2jmmu— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 13, 2017
@StanSheriff Our deepest condolences to their families and to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Family.— ALEX C. LOYA (@alexcloya) May 13, 2017
With heavy hearts, our deepest condolences to the Stanislaus Co. Sheriff's Dept. for their tragic loss. Thoughts & prayers to the families. https://t.co/4dHYr6zVFv— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 13, 2017
Please keep the Stanislaus County Sherriffs Department in your thoughts today...You are not forgotten.— Lt. Steven Stanfield (@Stanfieldmpd) May 13, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen and all the members of the Stanislaus County Sheriffs Department.@StanSheriff pic.twitter.com/dc7VBAOrx7— Stanislaus PAL (@StanislausPAL) May 13, 2017
Our deepest condolences to Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department for the loss of a deputy & CSO this morning pic.twitter.com/5VLvR0cpFp— Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) May 13, 2017
