Around the Region (05/13/17)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, rooms 502 and 503
Info: Topics covered are from the Western Neuropathy Association's recent Conference in Sacramento. For more information contact Ray, 209-634-4373.
What: Mended Hearts Support Group
When: Monday, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Memorial Medical Plaza, 1800 Coffee Road, Suite 63
Info: A free support group with volunteers who have been through a heart event to provide support and help to others facing the same experience. For more information, contact Pete Mar, 209-840-1242 or Cardiac Independence Program 209-569-7373.
What: Lecturer: Kevin Hines
When: Monday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Bestselling author and documentary filmmaker Kevin Hines will share his story of survival during a free presentation in the Center for Advanced Technologies building, room 218. Hines survived a fall jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge and now he’s spreading a message of hope to save lives. Those interested in attending can register online: http://goo.gl/Yhx5Ab.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl - South Hall, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club invites the public to its next meeting featuring special guest speaker Frank Johnson, President, Modesto Chapter of NAACP. Doors open at 6:45 with socializing; 7 p.m. meeting starts. The meeting is free to attend. For more information contact Linda, 209-863-9137.
ARNOLD
What: Dogwood Festival Concert
When: Sunday, 2 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees State Park, 1170 East Highway 4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association and the Dogwood Festival presents the music of Midsummer Mozart Chamber Players in Jack Knight Hall. The San Francisco based group will feature an all stringed instrument accompaniment. Hors d’oeuvres, wine from Locke Vineyards and more will be available. Tickets are $25 and includes park entrance fee, if bought online. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Calaveras Big Trees Association office 209-795-1196 or visit bigtrees.org/event/dogwood-festival.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows’ Mother’s Day Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The breakfast will feature biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and pancakes. Complimentary coffee and orange juice round out the meal, all for $6. Breakfast prices for kids ages 7 to 12 are $3, 6 and under are free. For more information call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
100 YEARS AGO: The Elgin Motor Corporation of Chicago announced it would build additional factory buildings to aid in the increased production of its cars. The news was received by L. S. Service of Stanislaus Motor Sales Company, the county distributor to Elgin. The plans for the new factory space would have increased production from 7,500 cars annually to 25,000 cars annually.
