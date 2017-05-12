News

May 12, 2017 12:01 PM

Bus crashes into vehicle on eastbound 580, killing Alameda County deputy

By Jim Silva

People returning to the Modesto area from the Bay Area were met with snarled traffic on Friday after a deadly vehicle collision that occurred at about 7:25 a.m. near Tracy.

According to reports, an off-duty deputy with Alameda County Sheriff’s Department was killed after a horrible collision with a tour bus on eastbound Interstate 580.

A flag was draped over the deputy’s body as authorities investigated the accident.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s identified the deceased as Sroeuy Khin. The 50-year-old was married and a father of four and a 10-year veteran of the force, multiple reports said.

Three of four lanes of eastbound 580 were closed for several hours. The lanes were opened by 2 p.m.

According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, the bus was carrying employees from the auto company Tesla. The Chronicle reported the bus was headed to Stockton.

The Chronicle reported that the bus rear-ended the deputy’s vehicle, a Volkswagen Beetle. The bus driver told the California Highway Patrol that he was blinded by the sun, the Chronicle reported.

There were no other injuries reported.

