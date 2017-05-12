News

May 12, 2017 7:18 AM

Morning Scoop: Baby name ‘Caitlyn’ plunges in popularity; new Madden cover revealed

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Friday, May 12, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plunges in popularity

In private dinner, Trump demanded loyalty. Comey offered honesty.

US retail sales rebounded in April after sluggish winter

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. Modesto mother who stabbed 13-year-old autistic son must remain in prison, for now

2. MID quietly moves meeting time for tricky water-sale vote

3. The kayakers entered the Stanislaus River. They quickly found out it was a mistake.

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• A’s at Texas, 5:05 p.m. (NSCA)

• Cincinnati at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (NSBA) – Thursday’s game: Cozart's clutch hit helps Reds top Giants, 3-2

• Modesto Nuts at Lake Elsinore, 7 p.m.

Videos

Flying horse? Watch helicopter hoist animal up 300 feet from ravine

Body found in canal in Merced County 0:36

Watch deputies arrest Roseville attorney accused of soliciting sex with 13-year-old 0:33

