Around the Region (05/12/17)

MODESTO
What: Ride for Mom
When: Saturday, 6:30 a.m.
Where: Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Dr.
Info: The sixth annual Ride for Mom is a family and charity cycling event presented by Doctors Medical Center to promote healthy lifestyle choices. The event includes rides of 10, 35 and 77 miles. Rides begin at 7 a.m., 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Each route is through east Modesto and nearby areas of Stanislaus County. Bike mechanics will be available before the ride to check equipment. For more information visit www.rideformom.com, www.facebook.com/rideformom or e-mail Ride for Mom a tinfo@rideformom.com. Register to ride at http://www.active.com/modesto-ca/cycling/races/ride-for-mom-2017?int=.
What: Dog adoptions
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Where: Petsmart, 2100 McHenry Ave.
Info: Westside Animals for Adoption will have dogs of all sizes. For more information call 209-892-3114 or visit www.westsideanimalsforadoption.com.
What: Mother’s Day Tea
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion, 906 15th St.
Info: The McHenry Mansion invites mothers to take part in a special Mother’s Day. Cost is $30 per person, seating limited both times. For more information or to reserve seat call 209-522-1739.
What: Democratic Women’s Club Candidates Forum
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Where: Denny’s Restraurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Candidates who are considering running for office are incouraged to attend and introduce themselves to the public and club members. The forum is free, but no-host for lunch. For more information or to reserve a seat email demwomensclub@gmail.com.
What: Our Lady of Fatima Celebration
When: Saturday, 4:15 p.m.
Where: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 505 W. Granger Ave.
Info: The Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and School will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the first apparition of our Blessed Mother at Fatima. The festivities will begin with a procession around the church grounds. Following Mass, the Our Lady of Fatima Dinner will begin in the gym with many activities planned. For more information contact David Springer at 209-524-7421 or email at DSpringer@OLFCatholicSchool.com.
VALLECITO
What: Twisted Folk Concert Series
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Twisted Oak Winery, 4280 Red Hill Rd at Hwy 4
Info: The Twisted Folk Concert Series presents The Dustbowl Revival. The Tickets $25 advance ($20 Twisted Few wine club members), or $30 at the door, if available. Children 12 and under: $10. Children’s ticket sales will be directed to supporting music education in local schools. For more informatioon or to purchase tickets 209-736-9080 or visit twistedoak.com/concerts.
75 YEARS AGO: At the request of Colonel L. R. Poust, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors referred a zoning ordinace to the county planning commission to consider for the area around the Army hospital in northeast Modesto. As the superintendent of the hospital, Poust voiced the desire of the Army to keep out “juke joints” and any kind of establishments the might lead to vice.
