News

May 11, 2017 8:10 AM

Morning Scoop: Teacher writes gay people ‘deserve to die’; DeVos booed

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 12, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

Gay people ‘deserve to die,’ teacher writes in letter to school newspaper

Republican who revived health bill faces onslaught of anger

Wholesale prices jumped in April

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. Tool-turned-toy has some educators’ heads spinning – and kids told to leave ’em home

2. Team of thieves strikes Apple Store in Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall

3. Merced County Gang Raids: 52 arrests, $225k cash, 21,000 rounds of ammo

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• A’s at Texas, 5:05 p.m. (NSCA) – Thursday’s game: Andrew Triggs escapes, Chad Pinder supplies power as A's beat Angels

• Cincinnati at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (NSBA) – Thursday’s game: Giants rally in 9th, hold off Mets 6-5 to stop 5-game slide

• Modesto Nuts at Lancaster, 6:35 p.m – Thursday’s game: Modesto Nuts never lead in loss at Lancaster

Popular on Facebook

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

“Denham SHAME on You!" demonstration

“Denham SHAME on You! 1:16

“Denham SHAME on You!" demonstration

Fidget Spinners are the hottest toys in the country 1:30

Fidget Spinners are the hottest toys in the country
Dramatic photos bring Sacramento couple's Everest wedding to life 1:48

Dramatic photos bring Sacramento couple's Everest wedding to life

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos