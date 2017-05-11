Morning Scoop: Teacher writes gay people ‘deserve to die’; DeVos booed

Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 12, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.
Top News
• Gay people ‘deserve to die,’ teacher writes in letter to school newspaper
• Republican who revived health bill faces onslaught of anger
• Wholesale prices jumped in April
The best of Video
Top 3 Trending Stories
1. Tool-turned-toy has some educators’ heads spinning – and kids told to leave ’em home
2. Team of thieves strikes Apple Store in Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall
3. Merced County Gang Raids: 52 arrests, $225k cash, 21,000 rounds of ammo
In the Twitter-verse
Kawakami: Who’s putting out disinformation about Colin Kaepernick and why? It’s worth asking https://t.co/yJ5rzyDodE pic.twitter.com/Tv1hxHxfj6— Mercury News (@mercnews) May 11, 2017
Today’s Weather
Sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.
Who’s Playing
• A’s at Texas, 5:05 p.m. (NSCA) – Thursday’s game: Andrew Triggs escapes, Chad Pinder supplies power as A's beat Angels
• Cincinnati at Giants, 7:15 p.m. (NSBA) – Thursday’s game: Giants rally in 9th, hold off Mets 6-5 to stop 5-game slide
• Modesto Nuts at Lancaster, 6:35 p.m – Thursday’s game: Modesto Nuts never lead in loss at Lancaster
Comments