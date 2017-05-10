Around the Region (05/11/17)

MODESTO
What: Retired Educators' Luncheon - CalRTA Stanislaus
When: Thursday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Elks Lodge, 3645 Charity Way
Info: A review of the California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA) Advocacy Day activities in Washington and locally, news about the new online video series on Federal Health Care Security, and election of officers. All retired or pre-retirement educators welcome. Cost is $13 and for more information or to reserve a spot call 209-524-6300 or email via https://goo.gl/XLmiKl.
What: Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club Meeting
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Mimi's Restaurant, 3401 Dale Road
Info: The Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club will hold its May business meeting at Mimi’s restaurant. Members are asked to park in the designated roped-off area of the parking lot. The Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club welcomes individuals who own or are interested in the preservation and restoration of 1955, 1956 and 1957 Thunderbirds. For additional information about the club, contact Pat Mason, publicity chairman, at 209-596-4337.
CERES
What: Fruit & Veggie Fest
When: Friday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Cost Less Foods, 1610 Hatch Road
Info: A Stanislaus County Health Services Agency’s Nutrition Education & Obesity Prevention program. Families are invited to sample a large selection of fruit-infused waters, dance with a live radio-remote from KMIX, and watch performances from Zumba group Bailoterapia Que Te Mueve and Modesto Police Activities League Baile Folklorico traditional dance group. For more information contact Veronica Plaugher 209-558-6833.
OAKDALE
What: Bunko Nite
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Grange Hall , 30 Lambuth Ave.
Info: The Oakdale Grange #435 hosts a monthly Bunko nite. For more information contact Michelle at 209-838-7421 or Pat at 209-556-8524.
SONORA
What: Tuolumne County Historical Society Lecture
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road
Info: Patricia Perry, historian for the City of Sonora and current president of the Tuolumne County Genealogical Society, will discuss that in the 1880s there was a vibrant Jewish community in Sonora, and by 1900 the entire community left. Admission is free. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird 209-532-1106.
TURLOCK
What: Spay and Neuter Clinics
When: Friday, By Appointment
Where: Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic, 351 N Walnut Road
Info: The Cat Network of Stanislaus is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for feral cats. For more information call 209-735-0604 or visit www.catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
50 YEARS AGO: The Oakdale High School baseball team defeated Lincoln High School of Stockton, 5-0 to keep a one-half game lead in the Valley Oak League. The Mustangs were led by pitcher Don Whorton, who had returned to the team after having the flu, and gave up seven hits, striking out one and walking four batters for his third win in four decisions. Also in the game, Oakdale hitter Gary Guenther had his 11-game hitting streak snapped.
