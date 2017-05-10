4-year-old nearly drowns at Woodward Reservoir north of Oakdale

A 4-year-old child was breathing, alert and responsive after a near drowning at Woodward Reservoir Regional Park north of Oakdale on Wednesday afternoon.
The boy was splashing in the water, being watched by family members, who looked over at some point and couldn’t see him, said Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric DeHart. The family estimates he was underwater a minute.
The child’s skin was blue when family pulled him out, DeHart said. “The did something with the child, I don’t know if it officially was CPR, but he came around and started coughing and breathing. By the time we got there, he was dry and his skin was pink.”
The dispatch to the possible drowning came at 12:43 p.m., DeHart said. A call for an air ambulance was canceled, he said, but it’s likely the child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The incident is a strong reminder early in the spring and summer swim season that children and people who are not strong swimmers should wear lifejackets. Stanislaus Consolidated operates a free jacket loan program 24/7 at all its stations, DeHart said.
This early in the year, the water temperature in area reservoirs and rivers also remains very cold because they’re being fed by snowmelt. No temperature reading was available from reservoir staff.
