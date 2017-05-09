Sonora police identify body found near tracks. The death remains under investigation

The body found near railroad tracks Monday was identified Tuesday as Matthew William Birdsong, 35, of Jamestown.
The cause of death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, the Sonora Police Department reported.
Two teens walking to school discovered the body at South Washington Street and Symons Lane, near the south end of town, police said. There were no signs of trauma.
The tracks belong to the Sierra Railroad, which runs between Standard, east of Sonora, and Oakdale.
People with information about the case should call police at 209-532-8141 or the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815.
