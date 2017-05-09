Female driver in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Patterson area

Shortly after noon Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle, pin-in crash at Sycamore and Eucalyptus avenues near Patterson.
A female driver had to be extricated from her vehicle and was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, said Deputy Royjindar Singh, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman. A male driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, Singh said. Neither driver had any passengers.
Drivers on Eucalyptus have stop signs at the intersection, while those on Sycamore do not. Apparently, the driver on Eucalyptus ran a stop sign, Singh said. He did not have information on which driver that was.
Driver identities and vehicle information were not available Tuesday afternoon.
At 4 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team still was working the scene, Singh said, and a tow truck was working to clear the vehicles.
A resident of the area, Tim Wilford, said better traffic control is needed at the intersection. “What is the cost to put in another stop sign?” he said. Big rigs always are roaring along Sycamore, Wilford said, and there have been many crashes, including a few fatalities, there in the past decade.
In October 2014, a 30-year-old Turlock woman, Kristee Renee Moseli, was driving a Smart car west on Eucalyptus when she ran the stop sign at Sycamore. She was broadsided by a big rig hauling an empty cattle trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene.
