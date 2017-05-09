News

May 09, 2017 8:06 AM

Morning Scoop: Amazon upgrading Echo with video calling; American Idol returning

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 9, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

Amazon gives voice-enabled speaker a screen, video calling

Video shows teen throwing an elderly woman in the pool when she went to stop a party, cops say

Canceled flights leave Spirit Airlines passengers brawling at Fort Lauderdale airport

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. Chandra Levy’s mom still seeks justice; man once charged in murder is deported

2. Some spooky things are happening at serial killer Ted Bundy’s childhood home

3. Missing Turlock man found unharmed, police announce

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 91. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• Giants at NY Mets, 4:10 p.m. (NSBA) – Monday’s game: Walker's single in 9th lifts Mets over Giants 4-3

• LA Angels at A’s, 7:05 p.m. (NSCA) – Monday’s game: Lowrie gives A's 3rd straight walk-off win, 3-2 over Angels

• Modesto Nuts at Lancaster, 6:35 p.m.

Popular on Facebook

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jeff Denham shares personal story, gets 'shouted down'

Jeff Denham shares personal story, gets 'shouted down' 1:29

Jeff Denham shares personal story, gets 'shouted down'
Jeff Denham meets constituents in Riverbank 3:14

Jeff Denham meets constituents in Riverbank
Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 0:49

Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos