Ground-breaking launches widening of McHenry Avenue bridge over Stanislaus River

A two-lane bridge has carried McHenry Avenue across the Stanislaus River since 1959. Monday, a few dozen leaders celebrated the launch of a $28 million widening.
The three-year project will replace a bridge that can get congested, mainly with commuters between Modesto and Escalon. The new segment will have four lanes right over the river and more room for bicycles and turning and merging cars on the north and south approaches.
A total of 1.1 miles in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties will be improved. Myers & Sons Construction of Sacramento is doing the work.
“As the county, we’ve done the best we can with regard to maximizing the flows and allowing residents to not be delayed in their travels through this particular location,” San Joaquin County Supervisor Chuck Winn said.
At least one lane of McHenry will remain open during construction. Drivers can check on delays and get other information at www.improvemchenry.com.
The project includes traffic signals at McHenry and River Road. For years, it was controlled by four-way stop signs that at times caused long backups. More recently, a roundabout has been used, preferred by some drivers but not in the long-term funding plan.
The project will create about 400 jobs, Winn said. The funding comes from the two counties and state and federal transportation agencies.
