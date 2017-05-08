Stanislaus County to increase planning fees, charge 25 cents for bus transfers

Contractors and business people are faced with a 10 percent across-the-board increase in planning fees if supervisors give approval Tuesday.
Bus riders will pay a 25-cent transfer charge if they switch from Stanislaus Regional Transit to another bus service. In addition, fees for inspection of dairies and underground storage tanks will be higher.
The county says it hasn’t raised fees for business license applications and general plan amendments for seven years. A consultant has been hired to work on a fee study that could result in additional planning fee adjustments in 2018.
With the 10-percent hike effective June 23, it will cost $673 to appeal a Planning Commission decision to the Board of Supervisors. Business license applications will be $80, up from $73; community plan amendments will be $4,492, up from $4,189; a development agreement will cost $4,359, up from $4,056; and general plan amendments will cost $4,359, up from $4,056.
Bus transfers
Stanislaus Regional Transit will charge the 25-cent fare when riders transfer from StaRT to other services such as Modesto Area Express and Turlock Transit. Those agencies already have a transfer fee.
According to a report, the new fee will help StaRT meet a required fare box ratio – fares must cover at least 15 percent of operating expenses. The county could lose transportation funding if StaRT does not meet the 15 percent ratio.
Dairies
The county says an increase in milk and dairy inspection fees is needed to eliminate a $60,783 deficit in the program. County staff recommends a 9.23 percent increase for inspecting Grade A and Grade B dairies and additional increases in the next few years to wipe out the deficit.
The flat fees for Grade A goat and sheep dairies will increase from $438.75 to $479.25 per quarter and Grade B goat-sheep dairies will jump from $214.50 to $234.30 per quarter. The increase will take effect June 23 if approved.
Also proposed is a 15 percent increase in underground storage tank permits and a 10 percent hike for above-grouind petroleum tanks. Staff reports on the various changes can be viewed by clicking on the items under “Public hearing” at http://www.stancounty.com/bos/agenda/currentagenda.pdf.
The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the basement chamber of Tenth Street Place, at 1010 10th St., Modesto. The following items will be considered:
▪ Set a public hearing for 9 a.m. May 23 on proposed Fruit Yard amphitheater.
▪ Approve Department of Aging and Veterans Services plan update for 2017-18.
▪ Update on emergency repairs to perimeter fencing at Fink Road Landfill.
