Who won the police vs. fire dept. rib showdown?

Modesto Police officers emerged the winner Saturday night in a competition with their firefighter brethren.
They agencies faced off over rib-cooking skills in a fundraiser for the Boys Boys & Girls Clubs of Stanislaus County that brought out more than 200 people to judge their efforts.
“It was our absolute pleasure to participate in this fun competition knowing that all of the money raised from the event will help the to continue the important services it provides to local youth,” victorious Modesto Police officer Mike Hicks said in a news release.
Don’t feel too bad for the firefighters, though. They won a second competition for best homemade chili.
