Around the Region (05/09/17)

MODESTO
What: Valley Charter enrollment kickoff
When: Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Valley Charter High School, 108 Campus Way
Info: The enrollment kickoff is an opportunity for all parents and prospective students to tour the facilities and learn more about the school and its collaboration with Modesto Junior College. Registration information is available for new students entering grades nine through 12 in the 2017-18 school year. Applications are also available at the VCHS office, or visit www.valleycharterhighschool.org. For more information, call 209-238-6801.
What: McHenry Mansion tea sampling
When: Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Store, 924 15th St.
Info: Sample a variety of Harney Teas while browsing the McHenry Mansion gift store for Mother’s Day or other occasions. For more information, call 209-549-0428 or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: Modesto American Legion awards dinner
When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Modesto American Legion will host the Michael D. Anderson Jr. School Medal Awards dinner at the Stanislaus Veterans Center. An eighth-grade boy and girl selected from each of 16 local area schools will be honored for excellence in courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 888-291-0174.
What: Native Sons of the Golden West Modesto Parlor 11
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Perko’s Cafe, 901 Carpenter Road
Info: No-host dinner followed by a discussion on California History. Don McCloud from the Stanislaus County Library will discuss its online services. The Parlor is planning an entry in the Fourth of July parade. Any person born in California is eligible and welcome to join the Native Sons. For information, contact Jim Atherstone, 209-993-7971.
What: Nursing scholarship fundraising dinner
When: Wednesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The event will recognize and honor the outstanding nurses who serve in the local area. Five scholarships are awarded during the evening. The cost is $30 for adults, $20 for students and seniors (65 and older) and $10 for children 12 years and under. To purchase tickets, or donate money or a basket for the drawing, contact Bonnie Costello at 209-575-6548 or email costellob@mjc.edu.
ESCALON
What: Accordion music and social
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Escalon Community Center, 1055 Escalon Ave.
Info: The Good Time Accordion Club will host its monthly music and social event. Accordion fans and performers of all skill levels are welcome. Admission is $5 at the door. For more information, contact Karl Wucherer, 209-556-3105.
25 YEARS AGO: The Downey High School Baseball team, 8-2 overall, 17-7 Central California Conference, earned a share of the league championship by defeating Davis High School. Led by pitcher Jack Jones, who threw a three-hit game against the Spartans, the Knights defeated the Davis 5-3. It was Downey’s first title since 1963.
