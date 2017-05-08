News

May 08, 2017

Morning Scoop: Appeals court looks at Trump’s travel ban; Emma Watson honored

By Jim Silva

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 8, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Trump's revised travel ban goes before federal appeals court

Army veteran accused of laughing while shooting her service dog is found dead

Police dig up a priest’s body while searching for clues to a nun’s slaying

1. How I almost killed my mom with a simple anti-itch pill

2. More turnover among Modesto’s top managers

3. The masked gunman wasn’t there to steal money or merchandise. He was there for her.

Sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

• Giants at NY Mets, 4:10 p.m. (NSBA, ESPN) – Sunday’s game: Giants escape to New York after being trounced and swept by Reds

• LA Angels at A’s, 7:05 p.m. (NSCA) – Sunday’s game: For second day in a row, A’s walk off with a victory over Tigers

• Warriors at Utah, 6 p.m. (TNT)

