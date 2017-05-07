Yosemite park rangers search for missing man

A 24-year-old man has gone missing at Yosemite National Park, authorities said.
Park officials said Alexander Joseph Sevier last was seen at Housekeeping Camp in Yosemite Valley on or around Monday, May 1. They said he may have taken day hikes out of Yosemite Valley.
Sevier’s hometown was not available, nor were any details about his stay at the park.
He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 128 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He possibly was wearing Aeropostale, Abercrombie, or Hollister brand clothing.
Authorities ask any one who has been in the area since May 1 and has information about Sevier to call the Yosemite Emergency Communications Center at 209-379-1992.
