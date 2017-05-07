News

May 07, 2017 12:07 PM

Pedestrian struck, killed by car near Modesto

By Patty Guerra

pguerra@modbee.com

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday after being hit by a car north of Modesto, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The accident was reported at 3:22 a.m. Richard Rodarte, 52, of Modesto was driving a 2005 Honda east on Highway 219 — also known as Kiernan Road — near Tully Road at 65-70 mph. Rodarte spotted something dark in the road and swerved to the right to avoid it, but could not, the CHP said.

Rodarte lost control of the car, which went off the road and came to rest on the south side of the road. Rodarte called 911, and CHP officers responded.

Officers arrived to find a man in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim had not been identified later Sunday morning.

Eastbound Kiernan was closed for about five hours while authorities investigated the scene.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sights & Sounds of the Modesto Cinco de Mayo Parade

Sights & Sounds of the Modesto Cinco de Mayo Parade 1:21

Sights & Sounds of the Modesto Cinco de Mayo Parade
Immigrants March 0:47

Immigrants March
Watch Lassen crews plow snow so road can open by summer 0:32

Watch Lassen crews plow snow so road can open by summer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos