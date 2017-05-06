News

May 06, 2017 9:25 PM

At-risk elderly man missing in Turlock; sheriff seeks public help

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department was searching Saturday evening for an elderly at-risk man missing from Turlock; deputies are asking for the public’s help to find him.

According to a press release, 82 year-old John Louis Silveira was reportedly missing after being last seen at around 1 p.m. Saturday near the 100 block of 20th Century Boulevard in Turlock.

Silveira was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a brown hat when he was last seen, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who sees Silveira is asked to call 911.

