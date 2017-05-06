Special Olympians take to the field in Modesto

Athletes turned out to compete on Saturday in a variety of Special Olympics events in Modesto, with family and friends there to cheer on their efforts.
The weekend marked the 44th annual Stanislaus Special Olympics Regional Games Ceremonies and Track & Field events. Participants competed in walking and running races and well as other events such as softball tosses at the Ken Daniel Special Olympics Sports Field at J. F. Kennedy School.
The Stanislaus County organization also hosted Special Olympics teams from Mariposa and Merced counties for the celebration and games. Local officials and others were on hand for opening ceremonies and to lend their support during the day of competitions.
