Thousands turn out for Cinco de Mayo parade; later police disperse car “sideshow”

The festive sounds and colors of the Cinco de Mayo parade brought out thousands along Modesto’s Crows Landing Road on Saturday.
The annual event sponsored by the South Modesto Businesses United featured musicians on floats, dancers in traditional dress, decorated cars, riders on horseback and more. Mexican flags flew proudly for the day that has come to commemorate Mexican culture and heritage nationally.
While the two-hour parade concluded without incident, about an hour later a large, unaffiliated car sideshow emerged along Crows Landing Road. Some 500 people and participants shut down traffic in both directions as the crowd gathered to watch cars do impromptu tricks and stunts, said Modesto Police Sgt. Pat Kimes.
After initial interactions with police were hostile, including a bottle thrown at officers, Kimes said a large police response was called in to disperse the crowd. Crows Landing Road between E. Whitmore Avenue and Hatch Road was shut down for more than an hour.
Kimes said some 26 police units, including a helicopter for air support, as well as additional units from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol were called to in. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
Comments