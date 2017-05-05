Modesto store employee fatally stabbed

Modesto police say an employee of a Hatch Road convenience store-gas station was fatally stabbed late Thursday evening.
A co-worker called 911 to report a medical emergency, but the EMS workers who arrived at the scene determined the employee had been stabbed, said officer Eric Schuller, a Modesto Police Department spokesman.
Schuller said the employee was taken to a Modesto hospital, where he died. Schuller did not release the employee’s name because his family has not yet been notified. The 911 call came in just before midnight.
Schuller said the stabbing took place at 800 W. Hatch Road, which is the location of Hatch Food & Gas. Schuller said additional information about the homicide was not available.
An employee Friday evening confirmed there had been a stabbing the night before and said it took place outside of the store and was related to some sort of confrontation. He said did not know anything else and was not at work during the stabbing.
Police ask anyone with information about this homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
