News

May 05, 2017 4:17 PM

Around the Region (05/06/17)

MODESTO

What: Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club

When: Sunday, noon

Where: Mimi's Restaurant, 3401 Dale Road

Info: The Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club will hold their May business meeting at Mimi's restaurant. Members are asked to park in the designated roped off area of the parking lot. The Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club welcomes individuals who own, or are interested in the preservation and restoration of 1955, 1956, and 1957 Thunderbirds. For additional information about the club contact Pat Mason, Publicity Chairman, at 209-596-4337.

What: Valley Charter enrollment kickoff

When: Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m.

Where: Valley Charter High School, 108 Campus Way

Info: The enrollment kickoff is an opportunity for all parents and prospective students to tour the facilities and learn more about the school and its collaboration with Modesto Junior College.Registration information is available for new students entering grades nine through 12 in the 2017-18 school year. Applications are also available at the VCHS office or visit www.valleycharterhighschool.org. For more information 209-238-6801.

ARNOLD

What: Sierra Macintosh Users Group Meeting

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Ebbetts Pass Fire District, 1037 Blagen Road

Info: The the Sierra Macintosh Users Group (SMUG) invites the public to its next meeting. The theme of the meeting is; “To Update, or Not to Update.” Brian Thomas, Director of Innovation for the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, will describe when it is imperative to download the latest version of an application and when it is not critical, or advisable. Thomas will also introduce members to four useful iOS and macOS apps they may not have heard of. For more information call 209-795-3798 or 209-728-9012 or visit www.sierramacintoshusersgroup.org.

OAKDALE

What: Oakdale Women's Connection Monthly Luncheon

When: Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Papapolloni Mediterranean Bistro, 1214 West F St.

Info: The lunch features a Beverly’s crafting expert to discuss spring projects followed by Chauncy Swartz, a singer and artist. Lunch is buffet style and $18. For more information or reserve a seat by Monday contact Barbara, 209-847-5605. Reservations not kept must be honored.

TURLOCK

What: Turlock Garden Club

When: Monday, noon

Where: Turlock Senior Citizens’ Center, 1191 Cahill Street

Info: The Turlock Garden Club meets the second Monday of the month with a potluck and a short meeting to follow. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Holli at 209-620-0406.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

100 YEARS AGO: Miss Charlotte Hercker of the Columbia University teachers’ college, in New York City, would be spending five months observing schools throughout the West and Hawaiian Islands. Ms. Hercker visited Modesto to study Stanislaus schools on the recommendation by the Bureau of Education, Department of the Interior. Before her Stanislaus County visit, Hercker had just returned from Honolulu, and planned to stay at the Hotel Hughson before leaving the following Monday.

