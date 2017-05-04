Riverbank crash brings down power lines on Highway 108

A vehicle crash into a pole brought down power lines on Highway 108 in Riverbank this evening.
The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 108 and Mesa Drive, just east of Claus Road, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.
Emergency responders shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said the highway was closed between Topeka Street and Snedigar Avenue as crews dealt with low-hanging wires. According to the CHP page, the contents of a transformer spilled onto the roadway and shoulder.
The incident was reported as a non-injury accident.
A tweet from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District urged motorists to avoid the area.
