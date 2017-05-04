National Day of Prayer in Modesto

Clergy, elected officials and other community leaders converged upon downtown Modesto’s Tenth Street Plaza on Thursday for the National Day of Prayer.
Hosted by Mission Greater Modesto, the event drew about 100 people who joined in with the various prayer leaders around the plaza’s flagpole. The observance lasted from noon to 1 p.m.
Prayer leaders included Modesto City Councilman Bill Zoslocki, Police Chief Galen Carroll, Modesto City Schools’ trustee Cindy Marks and others, while Jeremiah Williams led them in song.
Comments