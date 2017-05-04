Around the Region (5/5/17)

MODESTO
What: Harold Pope Junior Relays
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, Education Foundation of Stanislaus County and Sutter Health, and open to the public, the 70th annual event has athletes representing 23 local junior high and middle schools competing in track and field events. Admission and parking are free. For more information, contact Cheryl Goulart, 209-238-1710.
What: Friends of the Modesto Library book sale
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The annual used book sale is on the Modesto Library portico. Book donations are needed to ensure the success of the sale, which is the largest annual fundraising effort for the nonprofit organization, whose mission is to support the Modesto branch of the Stanislaus Library by providing funds for materials and programs. For more information, contact Pat Glattke at 209-985-7156 or email plaza611@sbcglobal.net.
What: Toastmasters Club open house
When: Monday, noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Fuddruckers restaurant, 3848 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Toastmasters Club: “Winning with Words” invites the public to its open house. If you are interested in increasing your self-confidence and improving your communication skills, then the club encourages you to visit its open house. For more information contact Peter Lee, club president, 209-536-0640, or visit www.winningwithwords.org.
What: Valley Charter HS enrollment kickoff
When: May 9, 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Valley Charter HS, 108 Campus Way
Info: The enrollment kickoff is an opportunity for all parents and prospective students to tour the facilities and learn more about the school and its collaboration with Modesto Junior College. The award-winning program, recipient of the 2015 California Gold Ribbon and multiple national honors, includes college-preparatory academic programs for all students and outstanding Early College, choir, robotics, video game design and more. Registration information is available for new students entering grades nine through 12 in the 2017-18 school year. Applications are also available at the VCHS office or visit www.valleycharterhighschool.org. For more information 209-238-6801.
What: Modesto American Legion awards dinner
When: May 10, 5 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road
Info: The Modesto American Legion will be hosting the Michael D. Anderson Jr. School Medal Awards dinner at the Stanislaus Veterans Center. An eighth-grade boy and girl selected from each of 16 local area schools will be honored for their excellence in courage, honor, leadership, patriotism, scholarship and service. The School Medal Award is the highest honor awarded to youth by the American Legion. Social hour starts at 5 p.m. with the award ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by dinner. Tickets are $8. and can be purchased at the door. For more information call 1-888-291-0174.
TURLOCK
What: American Association of University Women luncheon
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Pageo Lavender Farm, 11573 Golf Road
Info: The American Association of University Women invites the public to its installation lunch. President Ellen Junn of Stanislaus State will speak on her experiences and educational goals for students, followed by lunch and the installation of officers for 2017-18. For more information call 209-634-3592 or 209-632-4692.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: A total of 16,347 Stanislaus County residents registered for the first day of the sugar rationing program. Of that beginning number of applicants, only 15,352 were issued ration books. The remaining number would only receive a ration book after their supplies of sugar had been exhausted, the cutoff was if a family had more than 6 pounds sugar per person.
