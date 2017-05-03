Around the Region (5/4/17)

MODESTO
What: Vintage Tea Party
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Where: American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, 3440 McHenry Ave., Suite A-12
Info: Tea pots and tea cups, linens, lace and vintage clothing available for purchase. All proceeds go toward fighting cancer and to cancer research. For more information call 209-544-9279.
What: Stanislaus Special Olympics
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: J. F. Kennedy School, 1202 Stonum Road
Info: Stanislaus County Special Olympics is hosting Mariposa County and Merced County Special Olympics for this event. Admission is free. For more information contact Liz Trauring 209-579-2825 or e-mail trauring@sbcglobal.net.
What: World Labyrinth Day
When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave.
Info: The labyrinth brings people from different backgrounds together to start, navigate and exit the labyrinth. The purpose is to bridge the issues within society through cooperation and understanding. For more information email Reverend Erin King kingerine@gmail.com or visit labyrinthsociety.org/world-labyrinth-day.
What: Musical Potpourri, An Electric Concert
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: First United Methodist Church Chapel, 850 16th St.
Info: The First United Methodist Church musicians and their friends and colleagues from the community will present an eclectic concert featuring many different instruments and styles. Tickets are $10 and will be available in advance at the Church Office, at the door or by calling 209-522-9046.
What: Nursing Scholarship Fundraising Dinner
When: May 10, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The event will recognize and honor the outstanding nurses who serve in the local area. Five scholarships are awarded during the evening. The cost is $30 for adults, $20 for students and seniors (65 and older) and $10 for children 12 years and under. To purchase tickets, or donate money or a basket for the drawing, contact Bonnie Costello at 209-575-6548 or email costellob@mjc.edu.
What: Latino Community Rountable Luncheon
When: May 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Event Center, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: Thursday, May 11. The meeting will feature time for networking, guest speaker Antonio Villaraigosa, former mayor of Los Angeles and a presentation from El Concilio about the organization’s immigration and citizenship class. The lunch is $25, buffet style or secure a table for 8 for $200. For more information or to reserve a seat call 209-872-9415 or email lcrstan@gmail.com.
LIVINGSTON
What: Culpepper and Merriweather Circus
When: Saturday, 2 and 4 p.m.
Where: Max Foster Sports Complex, 2600 Walnut Ave.
Info: The Livingston Recreation Department invites the public to have fun under the “Big Top” with the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus. The circus will feature big cats, trapeze artists, contortionists and more. Tours of the big top will be offered between 9:30 and 10 a.m. The cost for advance ticksts is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12, children under 2, free. For information or to reserve discount tickets call 866-244-8676 or visit www.cmcircus.com. Tickets may also be purchased at Livingston City Hall, 1416 C St.
50 YEARS AGO: The Stanislaus County Jail did not issue underwear or socks to male prisoners. Citing the practice was done for sanitary reasons, jailer Ron Hackett stated that if the jail allowed inmates to wear the items, they, the inmates, would wear them till they fell apart. Hackett said he and staff already had issues with inmates accepting the weekly change of their prison uniforms.
