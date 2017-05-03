Convicted child molester found in Modesto has left the country, BBC reports

Jim Torbett, the convicted child molester from Scotland who was found in Modesto by a BBC news crew, has left the country, according to a report Wednesday by the BBC.

Torbett was visited by officers from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and voluntarily left the country Tuesday night, the BBC reported.

Torbett was the founder and former coach for the Celtic Boys Club soccer program in Scotland. He is facing fresh allegations of abusing young players, according to the BBC.

The BBC’s Mark Daly reported that Torbett will be added to a list of people who will not be allowed to enter the U.S. again.

