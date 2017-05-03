News

May 03, 2017 8:51 AM

Video shows tactical training in Jordan. Stanislaus County SWAT team is there.

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Eight members of the Stanislaus County Sheriff Department’s SWAT team are in Jordan this week for counter terrorism training.

The eight SWAT members are competing with tactical teams from around the world in a “warrior challenge” at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Amman.

The event brings together military, counter terrorism and police tactical teams from around the world. Participants are judged on their abilities of marksmanship, teamwork, tactics and communications.

Reuters, the international news organization, on Tuesday published a video from the competition.

On the return trip from the Middle East, the Stanislaus County team members will stop in Paris on Friday and stay until Sunday.

The group will fly back to the U.S. on Monday.

