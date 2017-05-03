News

May 03, 2017 7:22 AM

Morning Scoop: Modesto schools keeping Common Core; FBI director testifies

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 3, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

Modesto City Schools keeps integrated math in close vote

Santa Fe voters reject soda tax, hand rare win to industry

Boston sports struggle with perception built on racist past

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. Grandaddy bassist Kevin Garcia dies, Modesto group mourns his loss

2. BBC news crew went searching for convicted child molester. They found him in Modesto.

3. Detectives investigate discovery of body in river near Ripon

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Sunny skies and a high of 96 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• Modesto Nuts at San Jose, 11:30 a.m.

• A’s at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m. (NSCA) – Tuesday’s game: Santana solid, Twins smash 6 HRs to beat A's 9-1

• Giants at LA Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. (NSBA) – Tuesday’s game: Puig, Bellinger power Dodgers to 13-5 win over Giants

Popular on Facebook

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto boy an inspiration for proposed medical marijuana production facility

Modesto boy an inspiration for proposed medical marijuana production facility 2:57

Modesto boy an inspiration for proposed medical marijuana production facility
Staying safe along swollen rivers 0:56

Staying safe along swollen rivers
Common wisdom of excellent teaching 1:19

Common wisdom of excellent teaching

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos