World War II transport plane at Modesto Airport

“Old No. 30” is spending Tuesday and Wednesday at the Modesto City/County Airport, available for flights and tours. The C-47 military transport plane saw action over North Africa and Italy just a month after being commissioned in 1942.
The aircraft carried soldiers, cargo and mules, among other loads, and was used in top-secret rescue missions flying behind enemy lines for the OSS, the precursor to the CIA.
After the war, it was retrofitted to become a DC-3C passenger plane and used as a VIP aircraft for executives from the Hoover vacuum cleaner company. The plane is now part of the Commemorative Air Force fleet and based in Mesa. Ariz. Flights are priced at $150, but free are to veterans. They are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but will add flights by popular demand.
The plane is on the General Aviation side of the airport, via Tioga Drive. Modesto is the third stop on this plane's first Flying Legends of Victory Tour. The crew of 12 will take it to Travis Air Force Base on Thursday.
