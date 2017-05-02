UPDATE: Missing child found hiding at school

An 8-year-old boy who didn’t show up for class at Woodrow Elementary School, promoted a search by Modesto Police, was found hiding on campus Tuesday afternoon.
Tyler Lara’s guardian dropped him off at school, located on Woodrow between Tully Road and McHenry Avenue at 7:45 a.m. He told a friend he planned to go to Vintage Faire Mall or downtown and didn’t show up to class.
Modesto Police searched downtown and the mall with the assistance of mall security.
Lt. Martha Delgado said the boy was found around 1:30 p.m. hiding on campus. She said officers were talking to Tyler to determine why he was hiding.
The Sylvan Union School District sent out text messages and robocalls to district families about the incident.
