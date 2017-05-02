News

May 02, 2017 7:10 AM

Morning Scoop: Mexican cartel leader captured; Katy Perry’s head-turning look

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 2, 2017 and here’s the Morning Scoop.

Top News

Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez

Satellite radio's SiriusXM is debuting Beatles channel

Overcoming Opioids: When pills are a hospital's last resort

The best of Video

Top 3 Trending Stories

1. They clubbed, she gave him a massage, they had sex, then she ripped him off, man says

2. What IS that in Modesto-area canals?

3. ‘We haven’t seen any of it.’ $500k gift to Stanislaus Special Olympics stalled

In the Twitter-verse

Today’s Weather

Sunny and a high of 93 degrees. Click here for the 5-day forecast.

Who’s Playing

• A’s at Minnesota, 5:10 p.m. (NSCA)

• Modesto Nuts at San Jose, 7 p.m. – Monday’s game: Big first inning carries Nuts to road win over San Jose

• Giants at LA Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. (NSBA) – Monday’s game: Cueto outpitches Kershaw in Giants' 4-3 win over Dodgers

• Utah at Warriors, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Popular on Facebook

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Will benefits Local Special Olympics

Will benefits Local Special Olympics 1:23

Will benefits Local Special Olympics
MID Canal Runs Red 0:43

MID Canal Runs Red
Two burned in Modesto house fire 0:34

Two burned in Modesto house fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos