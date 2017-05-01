Woman walking by Santa Fe tracks struck in Empire, suffers life-threatening injuries

A woman walking along the Santa Fe Railroad tracks in Empire was struck by an Amtrak train Monday afternoon, sustaining life-threatening injuries, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
The woman, in her 30s, stepped off the tracks before being hit along Santa Fe Avenue near South Avenueat 2:20 p.m.. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Her name was not released.
The Amtrak train engineer attempted an emergency stop, but was unable to avoid her, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jesus Sigala.
The Amtrak train came to a stop and remained stationary until the scene investigation was complete, Sigala said, but he did not have an estimate of how long that took.
